Yilport takes controlling stake in Ghana's Takoradi port operator

It cited the deal, which expands Yilport's first foothold in Africa after an initial investment in Takordi in January, as an example of its ability to attract third-party capital and de-risk investment in African infrastructure.

"This serves as a strategic gateway for us to establish our presence in the African market," Robert Yuksel Yildirim, Yilport's chief executive, said in a statement.The Takoradi investment marks Yilport's first competition with the likes of DP World, the Dubai firm that has been investing in a string of ports across Africa in recent years.

Ibistek and Ghana Ports & Harbours Authority will remain the other stakeholders in Takoradi, with 19% and 30% respectively.Canada's liberal government kept immigration targets unchanged for the next two years and said it would stop ramping up immigration from 2026 onwards, as the country grapples with high inflation and a housing crisis.

