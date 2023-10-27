Yikes! Will you fork out R49 million for a luxury penthouse?

Would you fork out a cool R49 million for a penthouse? Images: Pam Golding, James Edition, Sotheby’s Realty.

Living large doesn’t get more extravagant or fabulous than a penthouse. And according to a recent article by , the rich and famous in South Africa, all own a luxury pad. If you’re wondering what the most expensive apartments in SA look like, look no further; we’ve got you covered.CHECK OUT SOME OF THE MOST EXPENSIVE PENTHOUSES ON THE MARKET

Expansive views, luxurious interior, and only the best amenities that money can buy. These penthouses are out of this world; that’s if you can afford the rather hefty price tag.Boasting the most prestigious address in Johannesburg, this gorgeous Sandton pad will make even the fussiest homeowner smile. Featuring four bedrooms, five baths, and 360-degree views of the Sandton skyline, this is one of the hottest penthouses on the market right now. headtopics.com

The penthouse has a lift, an upper level for entertaining, a private pool, and various entertainment areas. Check it out.For R21 million, this four-bedroom penthouse in Menlyn, Pretoria, can be yours. As per

, the property is located on the second floor of the private executive section of the much sought-after Menlyn Maine Residences. The penthouse offers ample space for entertainment and is designed for optimal luxury living.The property also features an adjacent one-bedroom unit, exquisitely designed and furnished in the same style as the penthouse. The property also has five reserved, private-use parking spaces, easily accessible from the lift one floor down from the penthouse. headtopics.com

