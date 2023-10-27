Yellow level 2 warning issued for damaging waves along WC coast

The South African Weather Service has issued a Yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves between Lambert’s Bay and Plettenberg Bay, from today at 10am until Saturday, 28 October at midnight.

A cold front is expected to hit the coast today, affecting parts of the Western Cape and Namaqua, bringing a cool to strong south-to-southeasterly wind of 30-50kph along the south-west and south coast and causing rough sea conditions.Spring tide will occur tomorrow and contribute to the waves pushing up much further onto the coast. Expect a higher than normal high tide and lower than normal low tide, which could cause stronger rip currents throughout the weekend.

Beachgoers are urged to be cautious of rough seas, strong winds and powerful rip currents during adverse weather conditions and avoid taking unnecessary risks. Caution is advised for today, over this weekend and the next few days. Stay informed by monitoring SAWS weather updates. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: CapeTownEtc »

South Africa: World Bank Development Loan to Bring Change to Coal-Dependent South Africa?The World Bank Board has announced in a press release that a U.S.$1 billion Development Policy Loan (DPL) has been offered to support the government's efforts to promote long-term energy security and a low carbon transition. Read more ⮕

South Africa: Rugby World Cup Final - South Africa Progress Faces Huge TestSouth Africa taking on New Zealand is the final die-hard rugby fans were hoping for. Rucks and mauls aside, the Springboks have tackled bigger demons since the sides met in the 1995 final. Read more ⮕

Why this Kaizer Chiefs trio SHOULD pick up yellow cards against ArrowsKaizer Chiefs have a trio of players walking a suspension tightrope. They might be best served getting that out the way now, here's why. Read more ⮕

Indaba agrees collaboration is way forward for tourism and heritage in Nelson Mandela BayAfrica's Best Read Read more ⮕

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk under investigation for fraudNelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk under investigation for fraud Read more ⮕

Critical new climate change laws for South Africa get the green lightSouth Africa’s first piece of official legislation tackling climate change has been passed by the National Assembly. Read more ⮕