Yellow Level 2 Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Hail in Parts of South Africa

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms and small hail in parts of the country. The severe thunderstorms are expected over the northern-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, extreme north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the Free State and North West except their extreme eastern parts

. Adverse weather conditions will result in localised damage to property, localised short-term disruption to municipal and other essential services, localised flooding of susceptible roads and low-lying areas and bridges. The weather outlook for the Cape includes partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east of the Northern Cape, but cloudy and scattered in the extreme north-east. It will be cool in places over the Namakwa District. The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly to south-westerly, becoming strong north of Port Nolloth by the evening. In the Western Cape, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with morning isolated showers and rain in the west and south-western parts, spreading to the south coast by the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, but strong westerly along the south coast in the morning

