Yasss! ‘RHOPTA’s’ Kiki La Coco dances to ‘Nkalakatha’ [watch]

Millions of South Africans have looked past their differences to stand united in support of the Springboks. On Saturday this week, they will be facing off against New Zealand’s All Blacks in a battle for the World Cup and excitement is at an all time high.

Over the last couple of months, everyone has come together to support the team who take on the All Blacks in the RWC final.Kiki La Coco is feeling the Springbok spirit. Images via Instagram @kiki.lacoco.

“Ready for the final,” he captioned the clip that appears to have been taken at a previous RWC match screening.“the rugby is bringing the nation together.”

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Watch: Groom’s energetic dance moves stun guests, bride looks shy (Video)TikTok video of the day features the most bizarre, fun, educational and sometimes shocking videos you’ll see on TikTok! Read more ⮕

Jacques' last dance: World Cup final will close Bok chapter for NienaberJacques' last dance: World Cup final will close Bok chapter for Nienaber Read more ⮕

Musa Mseleku showed his dance moves while dancing with his daughter Abongwe (Video)TikTok video of the day features the most bizarre, fun, educational and sometimes shocking videos you’ll see on TikTok! Read more ⮕

Dance your way to Zakes Bantwini’s Abantu concert this SaturdayTaking over DHL Stadium stage alongside Bantwini will be Nomcebo Zikode, Sun-EL Musician, Goldfish, K.O., Ami Faku, TRESOR, Major League DJz, Youngsta CPT, Boity, and other talented artists. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Israel launches ground invasion of Gaza, while international community's inaction is slammedWATCH: Israel launches ground invasion of Gaza, while international community's inaction is slammed Read more ⮕

Apple Watch models face US import ban in patent clashMedical technology company Masimo Corp. on Thursday said a US trade commission has recommended banning imports of Apple Watch models that infringe its light technology for detecting blood oxygen levels. Read more ⮕