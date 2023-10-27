XR Gamer Developer at Accenture - Western Cape Cape Town

Responsibilities include (bit not limited to):Write clean, maintainable, and performant code to implement gameplay mechanics, user interfaces, and XR-specific functionalitiesTest and debug code to ensure proper operation across platformsQualifications
Responsibilities include (bit not limited to):Write clean, maintainable, and performant code to implement gameplay mechanics, user interfaces, and XR-specific functionalitiesTest and debug code to ensure proper operation across platformsQualifications Read more:
ITOnlineSA »
Application Developer at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕
XR Gamer Developer at AccentureIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕
Junior Project Manager at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕
Intermediate PHP Developer - Western Cape Cape Town RegionIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕
Java Developer - Western Cape Cape Town RegionIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕
.NET Developer - Western Cape Cape Town RegionIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕