XR Gamer Developer at Accenture

Write clean, maintainable, and performant code to implement gameplay mechanics, user interfaces, and XR-specific functionalitiesTest and debug code to ensure proper operation across platformsQualifications

Write clean, maintainable, and performant code to implement gameplay mechanics, user interfaces, and XR-specific functionalitiesTest and debug code to ensure proper operation across platformsQualifications

South Africa Headlines Read more: ITOnlineSA »

Application Developer at AccentureIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Application Developer at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Scrum Master at Accenture - Gauteng MidrandIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Junior Project Manager at AccentureIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Junior Project Manager at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Senior Solution Architect at AccentureIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕