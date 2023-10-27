Xiaomi 14 series revealed sporting Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

The series includes two models – the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro., Xiaomi took the stage to tease the impending release of its latest Xiaomi 14 series of flagship phones. At an event held in Beijing, China yesterday, said devices werethat will be used on future devices, and they are one of the first phones to run Qualcomm’s latestThe first aspect to note is that there are two models in this lineup – the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro.

In terms of displays, the regular 14 features a 6.3″ (2670×1200) screen while the Pro has a larger 6.7″ (3200×1440) variant. Both screens reportedly deliver a variable refresh rate that tops out at 120Hz, along with 3 000 nits of brightness.

One of the key aspects that Xiaomi is highlighting for this latest lineup is the main camera array, with Leica once again brought in to deliver its expertise. Both the 14 and 14 Pro have three 50MP lenses on the rear, with a wide-angle, telephoto, and ultra wide-angle option on offer. headtopics.com

“As a significant achievement of the collaboration between Xiaomi and Leica, Xiaomi 14 has been engineered with Leica Summilux optical lenses with an upgraded ƒ/1.6 aperture on the main camera, working together with the Light Fusion sensor to reach light intake that is up to 180% higher than that of Xiaomi 13,” the company boasted of what the collaboration has yielded.

“Moreover, the resolution of the ultra-wide angle camera has been upgraded to 50MP while also offering the highly acclaimed Leica 75mm floating telephoto lens, supporting focus distance from 10cm to infinity,” it added. headtopics.com

Other notable internal elements include up to 1TB of storage and up to 16GB RAM across both models, although it remains to be seen what configurations will be made available outside of China. As such, the only areas where the 14 and 14 Pro differ is screen size and resolution, as well as battery capacity, with the former housing a 4 610mAh unit and the latter a larger 4 880mAh one.