Basic gives access to so-called essential features but locks things like ad revenue share behind higher subscription fees.

While Premium+ removes Timeline advertising and boosts replies, there isn’t all that much in terms of additional value above regular Premium., launched two new Premium tiers at the weekend seemingly in a bid to get more users lining X’s pockets.

Those two tiers are Basic and Premium+ which bookend the original Premium subscription. Basic costs R54.37 per month and gives users access to “the most essential Premium features” including:This is, fine but we’re really not sure who this tier is for – aside from X of course. Content creators won’t earn advertising revenue share from this subscription so longer posts and videos feels like a “Eh, we need to give em something” sort of move. headtopics.com

Premium+ sports all the perks of Premium but also no ads in the For You and Following timelines. Reading between the lines, you are still likely to see advertising in replies. It’s important to remember that X’s ad revenue share is based on ads seen by Premium subscribers in replies. As such, we doubt X will remove advertising from that space.For those two extra perks you will be paying R289.98 per month, double the price of the original Premium which you can still purchase for R144.

To sum up then we have X Basic at R54.37, X Premium at R144.99 and X Premium+ at R289.98 per month. There isn’t any more news about the $1 that While X was introducing these new subscription tiers, reports surfaced that highlighted just how bad things have become from a financial point of view. headtopics.com

