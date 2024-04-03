X Appoints New Head of Safety Amid Concerns Among Advertisers

X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter, appointed a new head of safety to oversee content policies and rules amid changes to the platform that have raised concerns among advertisers. X also hired Yale Cohen, formerly an executive at Publicis Media, putting him in charge of making sure advertisers feel safe on the service.

X's trust and safety division, which oversees the type of content that appears on the site, has faced significant challenges since Elon Musk bought the social media platform in October 2022. He wanted Twitter to be a place where a 'wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner.

