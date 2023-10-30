Wow! SA on Faf De Klerk and Siya Kolisi’s throwback photos

The Springboks have recently come up at the top of the 2023 Rugby World Cup tournaments as this year’s champions. This comes after beating the All Blacks in the final match on Saturday, 28 October in Paris. By the end of the game’s 80 minutes, the New Zealand team had up to 11 points while South Africa soared with 12 points.

“People who are not from South Africa don’t understand what it means for our country. It is not just about the game. Our country goes through such a lot. We are just grateful that we can be here. I want to tell the people of South Africa ‘thank you so much,”Springboks fans have since expressed their pride in the South African rugby national team in several ways.

Joost van der Westhuizen and Schalk Burger stopped for seconds to give attention to two fans and that planted very strong seeds that we are benefiting the fruits of today in Faf de Klerk and Siya Kolisi . As they say the rest is history.ALSO READ: Watter kant? Zizi Kodwa shows ‘pride and joy’ to the Springboks“Faf still looks as he was at that time… What’s he drinking…or it’s the speedo that keeps him youthful???” @Stephen18482949 asked. headtopics.com

“Siya used to attend Msengeni Primary School in Zwide before he got a scholarship to Grey. I attended Isaac Booi Primary School and used to be fierce rivals with Msengeni Primary. Life is something else, man. Well done to him,” @AthiProsperSA replied.

“Superb pics. Legends meeting future Legends. Reminds me of that pic of JFK shaking hands with young student Bill Clinton,” @davisdicky said. “This is awesome… I saw something like this once about Ronaldo and Mbappe. It’s important that the big guys remember where they came from so the little guys see that it’s possible for them to become the big guys too,” @HavocArmada wrote. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Clothes off: Springbok Faf de Klerk’s wild celebrations go viral [VIDEO]Springboks star Faf de Klerk removed his clothes in celebrations after South Africa won the Rugby World Cup against New Zealand. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Faf’s SA speedo is back!This time Faf wasn't greeting the Prince of England but tennis royalty Roger Federer Read more ⮕

WATCH: Bok celebrations — From Faf to Federer to front-row frolicsCheck out all the celebrations, including with Princess Charlene and Roger Federer following the Springboks' World Cup triumph. Read more ⮕

‘Faf is a menace’: Springboks scrumhalf meets Roger Federer in customary speedo [watch]Springboks scrumhalf Faf de Klerk's iconic 2019 speedo is back, and this time he met tennis star Roger Federer in it. Read more ⮕

Faf de Klerk's iconic SA briefs win a second Rugby World Cup and meet tennis legend Roger FedererFaf de Klerk's iconic SA briefs win a second Rugby World Cup and meet tennis legend Roger Federer Read more ⮕

Pulling a Faf? Cheslin and Bongi don undies during RWC celebrations [watch]Faf de Klerk wasn't the only Springbok to don itsy bitsy underwear in the team changing room following their Rugby World Cup win... Read more ⮕