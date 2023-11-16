World Stocks Fall as Markets Assess Falling Interest Rates

World stocks fell for the first time in five sessions, oil slipped and the dollar saw a slight lift on Thursday, as markets continued to assess the prospect of falling interest rates after nearly two years of relentless gains. Global markets have rallied again this week as inflation data out of the United States and parts of Europe like Britain have reinforced hopes that major central banks are now done raising borrowing costs.

Figures on Wednesday were a reminder that it might not be a straight line move, however, with the focus now on euro zone data due on Friday

