World Savings Day: Protect your Profitability with Cash Management Solutions

Cash remains one of the preferred ways to pay in South Africa, accounting for nine out of ten transactions, according to. Even with the growing selection of digital payment options, many people turn to cash because it’s convenient, trusted and easy to use. Yet counting and managing currency is also associated with higher security risks and overheads for businesses.

One of the most powerful tools companies can use to address these challenges and achieve cost savings is the automation of cash management with note and coin-counting solutions. Let’s look at how automated cash management solutions can save money for your business considering World Savings Day on 31 October.Your team’s time is a valuable resource. Imagine if they could spend the hours, they put into counting notes and coins into customer service or sales. Cash management systems can count money much faster than any human, increasing productivity with automatic start and stop functionality.

The love of cash is as strong as ever, tasking businesses with streamlining cash processing even while they adopt electronic payment solutions. The right technology can help you automate your cash handling and leave you and your staff to focus on what’s truly important – growing your business. Functional cookies help to perform certain functionalities like sharing the content of the website on social media platforms, collect feedbacks, and other third-party features. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: ITNewsAfrica »

Make every day Garden DayBreaking local news in Boksburg Read more ⮕

Nigeria: World Polio Day - End of Polio in Sight in NigeriaThe district governor of Rotary International in District 9125, Rtn Sagab Ahmed Sani, has said Nigeria should be optimistic and hopeful that an end to polio is in sight. Read more ⮕

Rain not dampening Rugby World Cup spirit in KZN - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Westville Old Boys' Club in Durban is expecting thousands of people to turn up to watch the final. Read more ⮕

Miss World South Africa: Dr Claude Mashego to represent SA at Miss WorldMiss World South Africa: Dr Claude Mashego to represent SA at Miss World Read more ⮕

On This Day in South Africa: What happened on 28 October?We look back on this day in world and South African history, remembering the people and events that shaped the world we live in today. Read more ⮕

Hawks launch massive manhunt for cash-in-transit robbersSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕