World's First WHO-Recommended Malaria Vaccine Shipments Begin in Africa

The malaria burden is the highest on the African continent, which accounted for approximately 95% of global malaria cases and 96% of related deaths in 2021. With several African countries now finalizing rollout plans, an additional 1.7 million doses are set for delivery to Burkina Faso, Liberia, Niger and Sierra Leone in the coming weeks.

These shipments signal that malaria vaccination is moving out of its pilot phase, and lay the groundwork for countries to begin vaccinations through Gavi-supported routine immunization programmes. Shipments of the world's first WHO-recommended malaria vaccine, RTS,S, have begun with 331,200 doses landing last night in Yaoundé, Cameroon. The delivery is the first to a..





allafrica » / 🏆 1. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shipments of WHO-Recommended Malaria Vaccine Begin to Countries Outside Pilot ProgrammeShipments of the world’s first WHO-recommended malaria vaccine (RTS,S) to countries not part of the pilot vaccination programme, have begun, with the first delivery made to Cameroon. More than 330,000 doses of WHO-recommended RTS,S malaria vaccine arrived last night in Cameroon - a historic step towards broader vaccination against one of the deadliest diseases for African children.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Over 1 000 positive cases of malaria recorded in SA this yearSADC Malaria Day | Over 1 000 positive cases of malaria recorded in SA this year

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Africa: First African-Manufactured Combination Therapy For Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention Receives WHO PrequalificationUniversal Corporation Ltd (UCL), a Strides Pharma Science Limited (Strides) enterprise, with support from MMV, becomes the first African manufacturer to gain WHO prequalification for their sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine + amodiaquine product.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Africa: Antibiotic Resistance Causes More Deaths Than Malaria and HIV/Aids CombinedThe ability of microbes to survive agents designed to kill them - claims more lives than malaria and HIV/Aids combined. Africa bears the brunt of this development, which thrives on inequality and poverty. Nadine Dreyer asked Tom Nyirenda, a research scientist with over 27 years' experience in infectious diseases, what health organisations on the continent are doing to fight this threat to medical progress.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa’s Malaria Crisis: Over 7400 cases and 66 deaths in 2023During the first ten months of 2023, South Africa recorded over 7400 malaria cases, with only 17% originating locally.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Health department issues malaria warningA roundup of news updates, including a look at the impact of SA recalling its diplomats in Israel.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »