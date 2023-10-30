World Rugby snub Bok history-makers

Eben Etzebeth was the sole player from the Springboks to be honoured during World Rugby’s awards evening in Paris on Sunday night.

World Player of the Year nominee Etzebeth was one of three Bok representatives up for World Rugby awards, with Jacques Nienaber in the running for Coach of the Year, while flyhalf Manie Libbok was nominated for Breakthrough Player of the Year.However, none of the three were successful in their respective categories, despite helping the Springboks become the first team to win four World Cup titles less than a day before the ceremony got underway.

All Blacks No 8 Ardie Savea was crowned as the Men’s Player of the Year, while Andy Farrell was named Coach of the Year, recognising his achievement in helping Ireland win a Six Nations Grand Slam and hold onto the top spot in the rankings for 15 months.Etzebeth was the only player from the Springboks to be named in World Rugby’s Men’s Dream Team for 2023, with France and Ireland represented by five players despite falling out in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. headtopics.com

South African-born Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe’s try against England in the Six Nations was named the Try of the Year.This content is not behind a paywall and it is Habari Media's commitment that it remains so and access to the content is free.

