World Cup final referee Barnes on receiving end of death threats

Wayne Barnes, who is the most experienced referee in World Rugby, was in charge of this past weekend’s emotionally charged World Cup final.
The Barnes family were all in attendance for the final in Paris, but his wife has suggested the occasion was overshadowed by the abuse Wayne had received over social media through Instagram and to an email address used for enquiries.
The result, and the Test as a spectacle, was overshadowed when Barnes awarded a crucial try to the home side, despite replays showing what appeared to be a double movement in the lead-up late in the game.
Just a few hours after this game, Rassie Erasmus shared a seemingly sarcastic message on Twitter (now known as X), which said in part: The tweet from Erasmus' social media handle of also included a video showing Cheslin Kolbe on the receiving end of a dangerous forearm to the face early on in the game.
Barnes later opened up about the turmoil endured, and admitted he even considered retiring at one stage after his children even became the subjects of threats and abuse. podcast, Barnes opened up about the shocking abuse that was sent to him, and the threats to his wife and children.
“On the Saturday night, there started to be some direct abuse at Polly. Then, the following two or three days, there was direct abuse to Polly, threats of sexual violence, and threats against the kids.
"I don't mind people criticising my performance and, if they want to abuse me directly, that's their choice. But that wasn't just a line that was crossed. You couldn't even see the line, it had gone that far. It affects you and it affects your family."Barnes could not give a definitive answer when asked whether the tweets from Erasmus might have escalated the abuse, but he suggested that it could inspire others to target officials on social media.