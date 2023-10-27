World Cup a perfect present for Kolbe

When Kolbe runs out for the Springboks in the World Cup on Saturday, he will do so on his 30th birthday.However, the party will have to wait for after 9pm, as there is the not-so-small matter of dealing with the All Blacks to make it a very special day for the winger.

“My main focus will be to go out on the field to express this wonderful talent I’ve been given and do my best. I am definitely looking forward to it. “To see South Africans making a plan, no matter the circumstances, whatever the difficulties, as South Africans we will always make a plan to watch the Springboks. As Springboks we are really humbled by the videos we have received and hopefully, we can do our country proud. We are really thankful for all their support. It doesn’t go unnoticed.”Kolbe made his mark on South African rugby history four years ago, when he scored the try that put the 2019 World Cup final victory beyond all doubt.

“Whenever we do pull on that jersey we want to do our country proud. When you finish your international season and you go back to wherever you play, you look forward to joining up with the Springboks team again because you know you are going to see your family and your brothers. headtopics.com

As the Springboks have not included a replacement scrumhalf on their bench, which features seven forwards, Kolbe will need to use his sevens skills to back up Faf de Klerk.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SARugbymag »

– Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe’s family wears rare Boks jersey [photos]Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe's family is topping trends after Layla Kolbe shared photos with her children wearing a rare Boks jersey. Read more ⮕

Killer Kolbe to produce more Bok magicThe Springboks are counting on dynamo Cheslin Kolbe to reproduce his 2019 heroics at scrumhalf if necessary in the World Cup final on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Springboks’ MIND-BLOWING World Cup stat that should encourage South AfricansWith three Rugby World Cup finals under the belt, the Springboks have seen it all and there's one STATISTIC that sets them apart from all the other finalists. Read more ⮕

England pick Tom Curry and hand veterans final hurrah for Rugby World Cup bronze finalManu Tuilagi and Ben Youngs will start Friday's Rugby World Cup third place playoff in what could be their final England appearances. Read more ⮕

- referee Barnes faces final test in SA-NZ World Cup finalWhistle while you work - referee Barnes faces final test in SA-NZ World Cup final Read more ⮕

Bookies on the fence ahead of the Springboks vs All Blacks Rugby World Cup finalThe sportsbooks can't make up their minds about who they think will win the Rugby World Cup final. Read more ⮕