World Court Orders Israel to Stop Killing and Harming People in Gaza

The World Court orders that Israel stop killing and harming people in Gaza and that it report provisional measures to the ICJ and South Africa by 26 February. It took International Court of Justice (ICJ) President Judge Joan E Donoghue less than an hour to order a decisive turn in what the Court agreed is the “death and despair” haunting Gaza. But it stopped short of the most important — ordering a ceasefire in a three-month-long war.

The Court said that while accurate figures are not available, it accepted that the war had caused the deaths of 25,700 people, most of whom are women and children. More than 63,000 people had been injured, while over 300,000 homes (the majority of Palestinian housing stock) had been destroyed





