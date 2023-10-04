World Broadband Alliance Commits to Accelerating Fibre Roll-out in Africa

The World Broadband Alliance (WBBA), took place in Cape Town recently and saw a multitude of stakeholders commit to accelerating the roll-out of fibre across Africa. Set against the backdrop of AfricaCom, the continent’s largest technology conference, the event brought together more than 100 industry leaders and experts from 50 organisations and several media outlets.

Among the consensus points reached during the event was that digitalisation and globalisation had made the fibre infrastructure industry more important and relevant than ever. We must actively advocate for legislative changes that acknowledge the unique nature of fibre deployment Having the right policies and ecosystems in place is key to accelerating fibre infrastructure deployment. In line with this, many African countries and operators will launch more fibre strategies and establish practices in support of it, setting the continent up for a fibre broadband explosio





MTN Fibre launched at aggressive prices – 1Gbit/s for R889
MTN South Africa has launched MTN Fibre, offering aggressive fibre broadband prices.

