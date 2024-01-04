World Bank President Aims to Speed Up Financing Projects

World Bank President Ajay Banga is working to reduce the time it takes to finance projects in order to accelerate and expand the development lender. Currently, it takes an average of 27 months for the first dollar to be disbursed. Banga aims to reduce this time by one third in the first few years of his presidency. He believes that the Bank needs to change and evolve to meet the challenges of the modern world.

Banga, who previously led Mastercard, took over as President of the World Bank in June with a focus on increasing private investment in climate change initiatives





