World Aids Day: Addressing Challenges Faced by Women in HIV Prevention

World Aids Day, an annual observance on December 1, serves as a reminder of the global effort to raise awareness and extends support to those grappling with the challenges of HIV/Aids. Women are an important target in curbing the spread of HIV as they may face unique challenges, including gynaecological issues, potential mother-to-child HIV virus transmission, an elevated risk of cervical cancer, and possible complications related to HIV medication side effects.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 1.3 million women and girls living with HIV become pregnant each year. In the absence of intervention, the rate of transmission of HIV from a mother living with HIV to her child during pregnancy, labour, delivery or breastfeeding ranges from 15% to 45%. Identification of HIV infection should immediately be followed by an offer of linkage to lifelong treatment and care, including support to remain in care and virally suppressed and an offer of partner services





