Woodlands International College Achieves Impressive Matric Results

Woodlands International College Building on its enviable 22-year academic track record and the stellar results of the Class of 2022, Woodlands again bettered its bachelor’s pass rate to a formidable 98.3% (2022: 96.1%) and preserves its 100% pass rate. Priding itself on its small, personalised classes and high teacher-to-student ratio, the college’s matric group of 58 learners delivered an impressive 96 distinctions and 128 B-symbols, between them.

At a ceremony held to release the results on Thursday morning, senior college principal Hazel Bonaretti remarked, “Naturally, we are thrilled by the extremely strong showing of our learners. Importantly, children genuinely look forward to coming here – it's a place where lifelong friendships are formed and personal, unique value systems encouraged.” Four learners exceeded the 85% average level: • Micaela Rodrigues (90%), who achieved a full house of seven distinctions (and top 1% of IEB candidates for business studies). • Ricardo da Costa (89%), also with a full house of seven distinction





BoksburgNews » / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Treverton College's Kai Broom passes IEB matric exams with seven distinctionsTreverton College's Kai Broom has ended his school career on a high note with yet another milestone achievement. From Antarctica to top of class: Treverton College’s Kai Broom passed the IEB matric exams with seven distinctions.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

Promoters and directors of Mirror Trading International could face criminal prosecutionThe promoters and directors of Mirror Trading International could face criminal prosecution and significant civil penalties, Barnard Incorporated Attorneys senior associate Pieter Walters has told MyBroadband.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

South Africa's Tourism Shows Signs of Recovery with 7.6 Million International ArrivalsRecent data reveals that South Africa's tourism sector is recovering, with 7.6 million international arrivals recorded by November 2023. The country saw a 51.8% increase in tourist arrivals compared to the same period in 2022, indicating a steady recovery from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the figures are still 17.6% lower than the same period in 2019.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Elon Musk: TechCentral's International Newsmaker of the Year for 2023Despite his controversial nature, Elon Musk is chosen as TechCentral's International Newsmaker of the Year for 2023 due to his significant contributions in various fields such as space exploration, electric cars, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrencies, and social media.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

South Africa Files Urgent Case Against Israel for Genocide in GazaSouth Africa has initiated proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice for alleged crimes against humanity committed in Palestine. The Presidency said South African was obliged "to prevent genocide from occurring" against Palestinians in Gaza by Israel. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said the application against Israel was filed on Friday.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

South African Society of Psychiatrists Calls for Enhanced Mental Healthcare for Schizophrenia PatientsThe South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP) urges the government and medical schemes to improve mental healthcare for individuals with schizophrenia, in line with international goals and national policies.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »