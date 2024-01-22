Woman to appear in court for murder after fire in Johannesburg

A 30-year-old woman will appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court for murder after two people died and four were injured in a fire that gutted a residential building in the Johannesburg city centre at the weekend. Sunday’s fire occurred less than six months after an inferno claimed the lives of 77 people in the Marshalltown area of the city. Witnesses saw a woman throwing paraffin at the two-story building on the corner of Commissioner and Nugget streets after an argument with her partner.

This was confirmed by Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda on Sunday afternoon. “It is alleged that it was a result of a domestic dispute





