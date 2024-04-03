Woman shot dead during robbery at church in Vosloorus

Moments before several gunshots rang out at a church in Vosloorus, a brave 55-year-old woman tried to warn congregants of an impending robbery – but the woman was shot in the face and had her head smashed in by the attackers. When three or four gunmen stormed the Vision of God Church, congregants dropped to the floor in terror, crying and praying to God to save them.

In addition to shooting and killing the 55-year-old woman, the brazen attackers shot the pastor and a woman who was in the kitchen cooking for the congregants

