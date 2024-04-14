Woman Arrested in East London with R3 Million Worth of Crystal Meth

A 36-year-old woman was arrested in East London on Saturday after she was allegedly found in possession of crystal meth - also known as tik - worth around R3 million.
According to the police, information was received that a woman travelling on a passenger bus from Bloemfontein in the Free State to the Eastern Cape might be in possession of drugs. "The bus was spotted and followed to Windmill Roadhouse , and a female passenger was pointed out," police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said in a statement."Upon searching the suspect's bag, they recovered drugs suspected to be tik. Fifteen bricks of crystal meth were found in her possession."The suspect is expected to appear in the East London Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of dealing in drugs.
How much would you be prepared to pay for a ticket to watch the Springboks play against the All Blacks at Ellis Park or Cape Town Stadium this year?
Arrest East London Crystal Meth Tik Drugs Court
South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SATodayNews - 🏆 44. / 51 Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »
Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »
Source: Soccer_Laduma - 🏆 22. / 63 Read more »
Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »