Woman accused of killing niece and son appears in court

Murder accused Segomotsi Agnes Setshwantsho appeared in the Mmabatho Magistrate's Court for allegedly killing her niece, Bonolo Modiseemang, and defrauding an insurance company. She is now also accused of killing her son, Kutlo Setshwantsho.The North West woman accused of killing her niece over a R3 million life cover policy is the number one suspect in her son's death.

Investigating officer Sergeant Kheshi Mabunda revealed to the Molopo Magistrate's Court in Mmabatho that Kutlo Setshwantsho's inquest docket had been changed to one of murder. Mabunda testified during the bail application brought by Kutlo's mother, Agnes Segomotsi Setshwantsho, 49. It is alleged that she insured Kutlo's life for R6 million. He told the court that Kutlo ate a burger from Steers, which his mother bought for him on their way to Mothibistad from Cape Town, where he had been studying at the time of his death.Mabunda said Setshwantsho"fetched Kutlo from Cape Town for the winter holidays in July". "On their way home, in Setlagole, Setshwantsho bought two burgers from Steers, using her FNB car





