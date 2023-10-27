With Afcon crown comes a target: Banyana in the spotlight as Ellis' squad hunts Olympic ticket

"We are going in as African champions and everyone wants to beat Banyana, so we always need to step up and show why we are superior," said Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart after her side clawed their way from a goal down to a 1-1 draw against DR Congo in the second round, first leg of the 2024 Olympic qualifier on Wednesday.

It's words Swart may not have thought she would be using after Banyana reigned supreme over host nation Morocco in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final, but the narrative changes once you reach the pinnacle of football's continental summit - things meander quickly and often not in your favour.

There was a target on Banyana's back as soon as they hoisted the coveted gold last year in Rabat - and every other nation in Africa immediately ups their game when they face Desiree Ellis' charges. That is simply the nature and after-effects of winning – everyone wants to see your demise.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. headtopics.com

Get the Sport Report every Thursday to stay up to speed with everything you need to know in the world of sport.

