Wingu Academy Establishes The Wingu Angela Academy Campus in Cape Town

Wingu Academy has established The Wingu Angela Academy Campus in Lakeside, Cape Town. This marks a pivotal moment in Wingu's commitment to invest in a whole-school, whole-community, whole child approach to education. The aim is to integrate initiatives in the community that develop not only the child's education needs but also their emotional and physical health through partnerships and community involvement.





BusinessTechSA » / 🏆 24. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Haunted Locations in Cape TownDiscover the haunted locations and ghost stories in Cape Town, the oldest city in South Africa.

Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 63 Read more »

Cape Town Launches Largest Ever Attack on Simon's Town FiresThe City of Cape Town is seeing the largest ever coordinated attack on a fire line, after the out-of-control Simon's Town wildfire forced the evacuation of Scarborough residents. Additional fires have also erupted along the Glencairn Expressway, leading to the evacuation of households in Stonehaven. All available resources, including off-duty firefighters, have been called up to combat the fires.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Amazon to Establish African Headquarters in South AfricaAmazon announces plans to build its African headquarters in Cape Town and launch an online marketplace in South Africa in 2024.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

Statue of Archbishop Desmond Tutu with Palestinian scarf to be erected in Cape TownA statue of Archbishop Desmond Tutu wearing a Palestinian scarf will be put up in Cape Town from Friday to symbolise his decades-long work championing justice for Palestinians, his foundation said.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Cape Town Street Parade 2024 to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Kaapse Klopse Karnival AssociationMinstrel troupes from across the city will perform for more than 100,000 people in the Cape Town city centre on 2 January 2023.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »