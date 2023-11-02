Win up to R15,000 when you buy a Hisense Premium Range fridge from Makro

Hisense’s Premium Range fridges boast stylish, modern designs that are available in various classy colours.Premium Range fridges also deliver abundant storage space and impressive smart features that allow you to:Deliver superior energy efficiency.
This functionality is accessible through your fridge’s smart display, as well as on your smartphone if you prefer to manage your fridge remotely. The combination of stylish designs, large storage space, and useful smart features make Hisense Premium Range fridges the best choice for your kitchen.The new competition forms part of Makro and Hisense’s recent partnership to launch Hisense’s Premium Smart range in South Africa.
“We are, as the Hisense team professionally and personally, very excited to launch the Hisense Premium Smart Range products in South Africa, in Makro,” said Luna Nortje, Assistant Deputy Director of Hisense.
“Hisense plays an important role in millions of households worldwide, thanks to the superior quality products and goods we offer.” Makro Merchandise Executive of Home Appliances and Hi-Tech, Ben Poulsen, said the retailer is excited about offering the Hisense products.
