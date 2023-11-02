Win up to R15,000 when you buy a Hisense Premium Range fridge from Makro

Hisense’s Premium Range fridges boast stylish, modern designs that are available in various classy colours.Premium Range fridges also deliver abundant storage space and impressive smart features that allow you to:Deliver superior energy efficiency.

This functionality is accessible through your fridge’s smart display, as well as on your smartphone if you prefer to manage your fridge remotely. The combination of stylish designs, large storage space, and useful smart features make Hisense Premium Range fridges the best choice for your kitchen.The new competition forms part of Makro and Hisense’s recent partnership to launch Hisense’s Premium Smart range in South Africa.

“We are, as the Hisense team professionally and personally, very excited to launch the Hisense Premium Smart Range products in South Africa, in Makro,” said Luna Nortje, Assistant Deputy Director of Hisense.

“Hisense plays an important role in millions of households worldwide, thanks to the superior quality products and goods we offer.” Makro Merchandise Executive of Home Appliances and Hi-Tech, Ben Poulsen, said the retailer is excited about offering the Hisense products.

South Africa Headlines Read more: MYBROADBAND »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWS24: A bottle of whiskey for R600 000: Makro unveils premium liquor festive season catalogueA bottle of whiskey for R600 000: Makro unveils premium liquor festive season catalogue

Source: News24 | Read more »

CAPETOWNETC: WC and Hisense SA collaborate on new innovation museum in Cape TownOn Monday, the Western Cape Government signed a letter of intent with Hisense South Africa for the establishment of a Tevolution Museum in Cape Town, marking 25 years of collaboration between the Western Cape and China's Shandong province.

Source: CapeTownEtc | Read more »

HTXTAFRİCA: Makro, Game, and Builders have Black Friday deals planned throughout NovemberWith new Black Friday deals kicking off each week, November is set to be a big month at the retailers owned by Massmart.

Source: htxtafrica | Read more »

NEWS24: Of the 15 000 offenders released on special remission, 97 have reoffendedOf the 15 000 offenders released on special remission, 97 have reoffended - Lamola

Source: News24 | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Alleged con artist in court for over R600 000 fraudSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

TECHCENTRAL: Tesla aims to make 200 000 Cybertrucks a yearTesla is aiming to make 200 000 units of its electric bakkie, the Cybertruck, per year, CEO Elon Musk said.

Source: TechCentral | Read more »