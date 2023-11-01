WIN! 10 double tickets up for grabs to Bella Napoli Reunion

Join Presley’s as they relive over three decades of clubbing with many of those very DJs – including DJ Dizzy, DJ Chris Dalamakis and guest DJ Dave Johnson.So, get ready to set the night on fire with VIP tickets, drink specials and the best dance floor this side of the equator.Presley’s is giving away 10 double tickets to the Bella Napoli reunion to Boksburg Advertiser readers.

To enter, simply send the answer to the question along with your full contact details to taylas@caxton.co.za by Friday (November 3) at 10:00.ALSO READ: WATCH: Presley’s nightclub owner humbled by support following fire

