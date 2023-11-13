William's Career in Executive Search and Technology Companies

William began his career in advertising sales for a major publishing house in London, then in 2005 moved to Monaco where he started his career in Executive Search building the EMEA leadership teams of fast growth Nasdaq listed technology companies. In 2010, William joined a boutique Executive Search firm in London, where he focused on building the leadership teams of high growth technology companies across Europe.

William has a deep understanding of the technology sector and has successfully completed numerous searches for C-level executives and their direct reports. He has a strong track record of building leadership teams for high growth technology companies and has worked with a wide range of clients, from start-ups to large multinational corporations

