Will there be another public holiday if the Proteas win the ICC World Cup?

Against the Springboks’ 2023 Rugby World Cup win, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa declared 15 December 2023 a public holiday to recognise the Boks’ triumph. Despite the date sparking a debate amongst many South Africans, social media was set abuzz with South Africa’sOnly ONE country has achieved the Rugby and Cricket World Cup DOUBLESouth Africa won by 190 runs as they scored 357 runs and conceded four wickets, while New Zealand managed 167 runs against ten wickets New Zealand at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
The win saw Proteas captain Temba Bavuma being the first South African captain to beat New Zealand in a World Cup ODI after 20 years. South Africa went on into the clash, having last won against New Zealand at the World Cup in 2003.The two teams have faced each other eight times in the World Cup, and New Zealand has been bullish, with their 2015 showdown being one of the greatest matches ever played.
However, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged all South Africans to shift focus to the Proteas since the RWC is done and dusted.
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SABC News Online | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: dailymaverick | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »