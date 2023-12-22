Wildfire in Simon's Town Continues for Second Day

Nearly 450 hectares of veld have burnt so far in the Simon’s Town wildfire, which began on Tuesday. After an all-night operation, firefighters have been hailed for their efforts in keeping the flames from reaching residential properties. More than 200 firefighters continue to fight the flames in Simon’s Town, as a wildfire, which began on Tuesday morning, continues for a second day.

City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said firefighters remain on the scene in Simon’s Town, “with ground firefighting efforts supported by five helicopters, water-bombing the flames”.A helicopter carries water to the fire on Tuesday, 19 December. (Photo: Gunnar Oberhoesel) Residents of Simon’s Town woke up to the the news that a fire had started near Castle Rock. Helicopters and a spotter plane were on scene, dumping thousands of litres of sea water onto the flames. Six hours later on Boyes Drive: Simon‘s Town is covered in a carpet of smok





Simon's Town Firefighting Efforts Continue After EvacuationsThe devastating fire in Simon's Town continued throughout the night, leading to evacuations in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Firefighters are working to contain the fire and protect homes in the area.

Firefighters Battle Blaze in Simon's Town for Over 24 HoursFirefighting bodies continue to battle the inferno that has been blazing in Simon’s Town for more than 24 hours. The fire started on private property and spread into SANParks and SA Navy properties on the mountain slopes surrounding the Cape Peninsula town early yesterday morning. This morning, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse commended all those involved in fighting the fire, including volunteers who worked tirelessly throughout the night.

