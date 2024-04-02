WildEarth to pull channel from DStv due to lack of support

WildEarth, channel 183 on DStv, has confirmed that it will pull its channel from the pay-TV broadcaster, attributing the decision to a lack of support from MultiChoice. André Crawford-Brunt, chair at WildEarth, said the channel, which airs live sunset game drives or “safaris” primarily from the Djuma Game Reserve in Mpumalanga, plays a vital role in education, conservation, and tourism. However, he said it isn’t viable for the company to continue airing its content on DStv without compensation.

“We have been begging MultiChoice for over a year to support us. We have made the case that not paying us anything for our content is unsustainable for us — although great for them,” said Crawford-Brunt in an open letter. “We told them we have a large and passionate viewership, long viewing times, and that we represent everything positive about South Africa. We reminded them that we are the largest producer of local content in the countr

