Wild Take: It's time for an honest chat about Rashford!

The Englishman was in sublime form last season, when he registered a career-high of 30 goals across all competitions, a feat that marked the first time a United player had done so since Robin van Persie in 2013. Heading into this season, there were high expectations for the 26-year-old after he led the team to a place in the UEFA Champions League, with many club supporters hoping he would pick up where he left off last term, but it's been everything but a repeat of 2022/23 so far.

