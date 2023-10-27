Why this Kaizer Chiefs trio SHOULD pick up yellow cards against Arrows

Meanwhile, a new era at Kaizer Chiefs is upon us with interim boss Cavin Johnson desperate for three points away at the in-form Golden Arrows.are all on three bookings for the season. Their next local game is also against Cape Town Spurs, on the 8th of November. Johnson might prefer them to sit out a suspension in that contest, rather than the match that follows, against Orlando Pirates.

Arrows have won three consecutive away games in the league, their joint-best run of that kind in history. Their tally of 17 points from the first eight games this season, according to OptaJabu, is their best start to a campaign in 15 years. They got 18 from eight all the way back in 2008-09. This is one of THE form teams in the country. Chiefs will hope that the break throws Abafana Bes’thende off their stride and breaks their rhythm.

