Why SARS has apologised to SA taxpayers

We've been following the 2023 SARS tax season closely since it opened up more than three months ago. However, despite some challenges along the way, we could not have predicted a SARS apology to SA taxpayers at the end of the road. SARS has been dealing with a massive shortfall this year, falling several billion behind in the revenue it predicted it would accrue.

The SMS threatened legal action within 10 days of non-submission. Apparently sent in error, SARS subsequently asked taxpayers to ignore the message. The government organisation then submitted an apology. In its apology, SARS said that the message was intended to be a "genuine helpful reminder to taxpayers to file tax returns due and fulfil their legal filing obligation." However, it admits that the message's tone was regrettably misaligned with that intent.

