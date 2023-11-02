Why Is Organizing a Protest So Difficult?

Despite this, Sitali's group gathered for the demo, but police officers cornered them on private property and prevented them from protesting. Thabo Kawana, a spokesperson for Zambia's information ministry, told DW that the opposition are free to hold political activities but should ensure that they respect the law.

The act states that authorities may stop a procession for which a permit has not been issued. However, some activists argue that it is frequently used as a political tool to prevent opposition supporters and citizens with dissenting views from gathering.

The Zambia Law Development Commission, a statutory research body that advises the government on law development and reform, submitted a proposed draft bill early this year."The new dawn government wishes to demonstrate its commitment, towards undertaking several legal reforms aimed at enhancing the rule of law in the governance of this country," said Mwiimbu.Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa told DW that when a party is in power, it does not feel the impact of the Public Order Act.

"Always remember that today you may be in the opposition, tomorrow you'll be in the ruling party, but you may also stop being a ruling party and go back into opposition." It remains to be seen when these legal and practical obstacles will be dealt with. For now, activists say that as long as this the public order law remains intact, protests and other political gatherings in

South Africa Headlines Read more: ALLAFRİCA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EWNUPDATES: Bok skipper Siya Kolisi urges SA to address difficult issues country is facingSpeaking at the Boks' official homecoming at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Kolisi said that politicians, the private sector and South Africans in general needed to speak about issues that may be difficult to address.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Medium-term budget reflects difficult and contested decisionsDecisions that could affect how South Africans view the current government when voting in next year’s elections.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Parents, SGB protest against threats to pupils at Woodlands SecondaryParents protested for a safer schooling environment after a violent clash that broke out between school pupils last week.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: London Police Charge 31 Climate Activists After Protest Outside UK ParliamentSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Bangladesh garment workers block roads in fair wage protestThe garment worker protests come as Bangladesh also reels from separate anti-government demonstrations, with opposition party supporters demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina step down ahead of elections due by the end of January.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

NEWS24: Why the AGOA agreement is a political blinking gameIN-DEPTH | Why the AGOA agreement is a political blinking game - analysts

Source: News24 | Read more »