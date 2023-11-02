'Why is Du Preez never called up to Bafana?'

The preliminary squad features a host of new names including Bradley Cross, Themba Mantshiyane, Jayden Adams, Elias Mokwana, Oswin Appolis and Tshepang Moremi. "I would take centre backs like Rivaldo Coetzee, Thibang Phete and Phillip Sandler ahead of him," says Lesoganatsoko.
"But that's how it is, we can't all agree on these call-ups. All the best to the boys. At least they are guaranteed huge support in KZN," says Sva2022. "Congratulations to my boys Bradley Cross and Themba Mantshiyane but I think Ndwandwe and Sibiya also deserve a chance there," says Sthende.
"Another Player that deserves a look is that van Rooyen Boy from Stellenbosch, I feel Khuliso Mudau and him deserve to go Ivory Coast , not that cow Mobbie," says mthunzijack7.Kaizer Chiefs have been punished with a one-game stadium ban for the misbehaviour of their fans during the club's Carling Knockout Cup exit to AmaZulu.
The club responded to the charge by calling it a regrettable situation, mentioning in a statement that the behaviour of some fans goes against the"Love & Peace" philosophy of the club.
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: KickOffMagazine | Read more »