'Why is Du Preez never called up to Bafana?'

The preliminary squad features a host of new names including Bradley Cross, Themba Mantshiyane, Jayden Adams, Elias Mokwana, Oswin Appolis and Tshepang Moremi. "I would take centre backs like Rivaldo Coetzee, Thibang Phete and Phillip Sandler ahead of him," says Lesoganatsoko.

"But that's how it is, we can't all agree on these call-ups. All the best to the boys. At least they are guaranteed huge support in KZN," says Sva2022. "Congratulations to my boys Bradley Cross and Themba Mantshiyane but I think Ndwandwe and Sibiya also deserve a chance there," says Sthende.

"Another Player that deserves a look is that van Rooyen Boy from Stellenbosch, I feel Khuliso Mudau and him deserve to go Ivory Coast , not that cow Mobbie," says mthunzijack7.Kaizer Chiefs have been punished with a one-game stadium ban for the misbehaviour of their fans during the club's Carling Knockout Cup exit to AmaZulu.

The club responded to the charge by calling it a regrettable situation, mentioning in a statement that the behaviour of some fans goes against the"Love & Peace" philosophy of the club.

South Africa Headlines Read more: KİCKOFFMAGAZİNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Zizi Kodwa calls on Springboks’ Rassie to coach Bafana Bafana'I wish I could get Bafana Bafana in the same room with the Boks: Zizi Kodwa on Springboks' coach Rassie Erasmus to take on Bafana Bafana.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiersBafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced a 44-man preliminary squad for the two upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Kaizer Chiefs: THREE players called up to Bafana Bafana squadHas Hugo Broos finally had a change of mind with Kaizer Chiefs? He has just called up these THREE Amakhosi players for the national side.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Kaizer Chiefs: THREE players called up to Bafana Bafana squadHas Hugo Broos finally had a change of mind with Kaizer Chiefs? He has just called up these THREE Amakhosi players for the national side.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Tinkler on why rugby is doing better than football in MzansiBafana Bafana legend and Cape Town City mentor Eric Tinkler looks at why rugby is doing better than football in Mzansi.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

KİCKOFFMAGAZİNE: Bafana name preliminary World Cup qualifier squadBafana name preliminary World Cup qualifier squad

Source: KickOffMagazine | Read more »