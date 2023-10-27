Why DR Congo wants East African troops to leave

After just 11 months in action, the East African force set up to to curb militia violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been ordered to leave the country.

The decision not to extend the troops' stay comes as violence between the M23 rebel group and pro-government militias erupts in DR Congo's troubled eastern region once more.The East African Community (EAC) - a union of seven countries - sent its troops to DR Congo last year after a resurgence in fighting by the M23. The force was agreed shortly after DR Congo had joined the regional club.

Burundi was the first of four countries to send its troops to DR Congo in August last year, followed by Kenya, South Sudan and Uganda, with Kenya in overall command. However, the Congolese government and local communities want the force to engage in direct combat with groups like the M23. headtopics.com

In a recent statement, the EAC said its forces were dedicated to working closely with the government to enable the safe return of internally displaced people to their homes and enhance the overall protection of civilians.Why does DR Congo want East African troops to leave?

President Felix Tshisekedi has become one of the force's main detractors. Mr Tshisekedi has complained about the mission's "lack of effectiveness", issuing ultimatums for them to act more aggressively against the M23 or leave the country. headtopics.com

After a precarious six-month truce, fighting resumed between M23 rebels and pro-government forces, known as Wazalendo, this month.

