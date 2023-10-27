Why don’t we support the Proteas like we do the Springboks?

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

There could be a number of reasons. It might be the fact that the “choker” tag has never left them since the bungling of the 1999 semi-final against Australia, where Allan Donald and Lance Klusener couldn’t manage a solitary run in four balls and the Proteas ended up losing to Australia. The team has often choked when it counts in World Cups.that have plagued the team for years.

One can argue that the Proteas are transformed, that there is representation across different races in the coaching and playing staff. So why all the hullabaloo? The problem is that the team has a history of racial issues, despite a good blend of colour in the squad. But also, the Proteas don’t win when it counts. headtopics.com

The Boks evoke national pride when they win, the Proteas leave us with a collective head-scratching when they lose, either because of the manner in which they lose or the team they lose to., they’ve lost just one — to the Netherlands. (Can someone check if the Netherlands know what muti is.) They’ve hammered Australia, England and Sri Lanka. The team look a certainty for a semi-final berth at this World Cup.

But there’s an issue in this team that divides opinion among fans. The captain, Temba Bavuma. I think the criticism levelled towards him is unfair, especially in this format of the game. He is often the target of hatred on social media, with people regularly calling for him to be dropped. headtopics.com

So now the conundrum, how do you drop your captain who is very good in this format for Hendricks who doesn’t have as high an average but, when he gets form, he is simply brilliant? I don’t have the answer and the selectors and coaches have a difficult choice to make.

