Why do cats scratch things?

Cat owners often find it frustrating that their pets insist on scratching everything in the house.

Ever wondered why your cat scratches?If you see your cat scratching the front door, living room entrances, or their special resting spots, it's their way of saying, "This is mine."

How to keep your cat from ruining your leather furnitureScratch guards help prevent your cat from harming your leather couch. You can replace them when they get worn out.

Can I feed my cat steak?If you want to treat your cat with human food or if it's a sneaky eater, ensure it's safe and healthy. So, can cats have steak?

