Why do cats and dogs rarely get along?

Some pets share a home, spend time together, and rarely have conflicts, aside from playful interactions.While a wagging dog’s tail may indicate happiness, it can appear threatening to a cat.

Cats and dogs struggle to get along because they are different species.Can cats have cranberry sauce as a treat?Tail wagging is another point of difference; dogs wag tails to express happiness, while cats may do it when threatened.

