Why do cats and dogs rarely get along?

Some pets share a home, spend time together, and rarely have conflicts, aside from playful interactions.While a wagging dog’s tail may indicate happiness, it can appear threatening to a cat.
Cats and dogs struggle to get along because they are different species.Can cats have cranberry sauce as a treat?Tail wagging is another point of difference; dogs wag tails to express happiness, while cats may do it when threatened.No, DStv, no prob! How to watch Rugby World Cup final for just R19.95
| Julius Malema despises judges – so why is he empowered to appoint them?Karyn Maughan | Julius Malema despises judges – so why is he empowered to appoint them? Read more ⮕
Pep: Why I'm Concerned About HaalandPep: Why I'm Concerned About Haaland Read more ⮕
Why do people with hoarding disorder hoard, and how can we help?Why do people with hoarding disorder hoard, and how can we help? Read more ⮕
3 Reasons Why You Should Care About This ElClasico!3 Reasons Why You Should Care About This ElClasico! Read more ⮕
Science has an answer for why people still wave goodbye on ZoomScience has an answer for why people still wave goodbye on Zoom Read more ⮕
Lessons from 1995: Why the Boks must stick to what they knowLessons from 1995: Why the Boks must stick to what they know - Brendan Venter Read more ⮕