Why did Jessica Raine leave the TV series 'Call the Midwife'?

Jessica Raine at the global premiere of"The Devil's Hour" at Curzon Bloomsbury on October 25, 2022, in London, England. Photo: Mike MarslandTV series. Before venturing into the film industry, Jessica used to teach English in Thailand. Find out more about her life and who she is beyond the screen.Jessica (41 years old as of 2023) was born on 20 May 1982. Her parents are Allan and Sue Lloyd. Her father, Allan, was a farmer and part-time actor, while her mom was a nurse.

She then joined the National Theatre and appeared in several plays, including Earthquakes in London and Rocket to the Moon.The TV series is one of the most critically and commercially acclaimed British series and has won several awards and accolades.The English actress left the BBC Period drama series in 2014. She departed from the show to embark on new acting projects after it propelled her name and career to new heights.

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

Why DR Congo wants East African troops to leaveAfter 11 months in action, the force set up to to curb violence in the DR Congo has been told to withdraw. Read more ⮕

Black Racist Bitch: Social media, racism and why whiteness needs critical studyEXCERPT | Black Racist Bitch: Social media, racism and why whiteness needs critical study Read more ⮕

Youthful wisdom: why life insurance matters at any age with Nedbank MythBustersLISTEN | Youthful wisdom: why life insurance matters at any age with Nedbank MythBusters Read more ⮕

ANCYL reiterates call of 50% representation of youth in ANC caucus - SABC NewsANCYL has reiterated its call for a 50% representation of the youth in National Assembly. Read more ⮕

Lessons from 1995: Why the Boks must stick to what they knowLessons from 1995: Why the Boks must stick to what they know - Brendan Venter Read more ⮕

– civil society groups call for aid, solidarity and better reporting on Gaza ‘genocide’Representatives of Palestinian civil society organisations have criticised Western ‘double standards’ on Israeli aggression against Gaza. Read more ⮕