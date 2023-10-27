Why Attend the Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2023

As technology continues to transform and disrupt every sector, the health sector is no exemption. Digital innovation is having a tremendous impact on the healthcare industry from the way individuals gain access to services, to the breakthrough development of new technology that is radically transforming diagnostic procedures.Even more notable is the impact of data in healthcare and how it is helping to solve the most challenging problems in patient health and operational efficiency.

This year’s 8th Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2023, featuring leading experts, innovators, and stakeholders will be sharing their insights and experiences on topics like digital health, telemedicine, data analytics, and more.

The two-day summit, being hosted at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, on November 29th and 30th presents an opportunity to network with peers and potential partners, explore the Innovation Showcase, and learn how to overcome the industry specific challenges that have arisen from the rapid technological advancements.This summit will address key topics such as:Innovative healthcare solutions for marginalized communities and how to deliver them.

