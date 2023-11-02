Who will Eddie Jones' successor be as Wallabies coach?

Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.

South Africa Headlines Read more: NEWS24 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Rugby Australia vow to rebuild after ‘disappointing’ Jones reignAustralian rugby leaders have said the time has come to win back the fans after the resignation of Eddie Jones.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Australia vow to rebuild after 'bitterly disappointing' Jones reignOnce a powerhouse of international rugby, Australia are in tatters after Jones announced his resignation 10 months into a five-year contract.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: Rickelle Jones Hypes A-Reece on Instagram Live, Jams to New Album ‘P2: The Big Hearted Bad Guy’Rickelle Jones pulled heartstrings after she jammed to her boyfriend, A-Reece's new album ‘P2: The Big Hearted Bad Guy’ on Instagram live. Netizens lauded Jones.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

NEWS24: Rassie to step in as Bok coach after Nienaber departure: 'No rush to appoint a coach'Rassie to step in as Bok coach after Nienaber departure: 'No rush to appoint a coach'

Source: News24 | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Royal AM coach Maduka denies club is up for saleMedia reports claim that Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize is open to selling the club amid a financial crisis.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THESANEWS: Ambitious Chiefs coach addresses league title chancesDespite having lost five of their league games, Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson addresses league title chances.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »