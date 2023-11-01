WHO says thousands in Gaza need medical help

The World Health Organization welcomed Wednesday’s first evacuations of wounded patients out of the Gaza Strip, but stressed that thousands of injured civilians and people with chronic illnesses also needed treatment.
Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza since Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on October 7, killing 1 400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping at least 240 others, including children, according to Israeli officials.
“The World Health Organization welcomes Egypt’s decision to accept 81 injured and sick people from the Gaza Strip for treatment,” the WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean regional branch said in a statement.The WHO said Al-Arish Hospital, in the closest major city to the border, would be the main first referral hospital.
“These patients must be able to have sustained access to health care inside Gaza. Hospitals and other health facilities must be protected from bombardment and military use,” the UN health agency said.
