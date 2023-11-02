Who is the richest person in the world today? Top 10 list

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

SATODAYNEWS: Modjadjiskloof Police arrest 23 undocumented persons, case of Human Trafficking and money laundering are being investigatedSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

NEWS24: Budget cuts: Why doesn't the government use some of the money in this R459bn account?OPINION | Budget cuts: Why doesn't the government use some of the money in this R459bn account?

THESANEWS: Lady faked pregnancy to collect money from boyfriend caught at the hospital (Video)Caught on Camera are real life moments from armed robberies to near death experiences that will shock you and leave you terrified.

SATODAYNEWS: Business robbery suspects made off with undisclosed amount of money, manhunt underwaySouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

BRİEFLYZA: Innocent Child Gives Beggar Money Then Panics: Viral TikTok Video Leaves People With Mixed EmotionsA beautiful child from Uganda gave a beggar man money and then was overcome with fear when he tried to thank her. The video has left people overcome with emotion.

ALLAFRİCA: Government to Borrow More Money As Revenue Dries UpThe government plans to increase its borrowing requirements from R515.6-billion to R563.6-billion during the 2023/24 fiscal year. Debt has become an even bigger and scarier uncertainty for the government.

