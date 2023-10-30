Who is the richest person in the world today? Top 10 list

SA-born billionaire Elon Musk is set to meet French President Emmanuel Macron as France aims to attract investment from the Tesla boss. Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)SA-born billionaire Elon Musk is set to meet French President Emmanuel Macron as France aims to attract investment from the Tesla boss. Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP), who rounds out the Top 3.

The rest of the Top 10, in order, are: Bill Gates, Steve Ballmer, Larry Ellison, Warren Buffet, Larry Page, Mark Zuckerberg and Sergey Brin

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Why does nobody know how much the prize money for the Rugby World Cup is?We are just hours away from the Rugby World Cup final and still there has been no confirmation of the actual prize money total. Read more ⮕

SA must show it can prosecute money laundering to get off grey list, watchdog warnsSA must show it can prosecute money laundering to get off grey list, watchdog warns Read more ⮕

Watch: Bok job for Money Man's MaseratiWith The Money Man’s Maserati only one match away from being wrapped in Bok colours, he makes a pitstop at GT Wraps to ponder options. Read more ⮕

If we don’t do anything we won’t have money by the end of March'The Reserve Bank is saying sooner or later we are going to run out of cash,' says finance minister Read more ⮕

This is how much money foreigners are spending on property in South AfricaForeigners are flocking to South Africa’s biggest provinces – but the wealthy are only buying in one area. Read more ⮕

Pietermaritzburg mom arrested for producing fake money on home printerA Pietermaritzburg woman, with her 17-year-old’s help, produced and sold counterfeit banknotes using a regular Canon Pixma colour printer along with nail polish and dyes. Read more ⮕