Who is Siya Kolisi? 10 things to know about the Springbok skipper

4. Siya Kolisi made his Springbok debut (Springbok #851) on 15 June 2013 against Scotland at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit as a fifth-minute replacement for Arno Botha. 5. He became the first ever black player to the lead the Springboks in their 126-year history in a Test against England at Ellis Park on 9 June 2018.

6. Siya Kolisi married Rachel Smith in 2016 and the couple have two children together: son Nicholas and daughter Keziah. 7. The 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama was Kolisi’s 50th Test, while the 2023 final was his 83rd Test.

8. Siya Kolisi has scored 10 tries in those 83 Tests, five against Argentina, two against France and one apiece against Namibia, Wales and New Zealand. 9. He played 118 Super Rugby matches for the Stormers between 2012-2020 and made 31 appearances for the Sharks between 2021-2023

